It will get warmer

It will get warmer

The news agency Turan

On 8 October, the capital will have changeable weather without precipitation. Wind is south-eastern. Air temperature will rise to +28 during the day. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-55% during the day.

In the regions of the country, precipitation will occur in mountainous areas. Fog at night and in the morning. Wind is western, gusty. Air temperature will warm during the day. 

In the mountains it will be +13+18 in the afternoon.

