It will get warmer
On 8 October, the capital will have changeable weather without precipitation. Wind is south-eastern. Air temperature will rise to +28 during the day. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-55% during the day.
In the regions of the country, precipitation will occur in mountainous areas. Fog at night and in the morning. Wind is western, gusty. Air temperature will warm during the day.
In the mountains it will be +13+18 in the afternoon.
- 8 October 2024, 15:15
The discussion about the issues raised during the visit of Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), to Baku on October 2-3 is still ongoing in Azerbaijan.
- 7 October 2024, 17:51
The leading mobile operator continues to deliver the latest technologies to its subscribers Azercell Telecom, an exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan, is excited to present the new iPhone 16 series. Starting from October 4, the iPhone 16 lineup will be available at all Azercell Exclusive stores.
Information about the explosion on 8th Transverse Street was reported to TƏBIB (the Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units) on October 7 at around 1:50 PM. Four ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene. The injured included three adult men and two women, all of whom were hospitalized in facilities managed by TƏBIB. The condition of one person is assessed as critical, one as severe, two as moderate, and two as satisfactory.
On October 5, 43 members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan appealed to the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, requesting a reassessment of relations with the United States and the termination of defense cooperation agreements.
