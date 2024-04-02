A criminal case may be opened against Araz Agalarov

An application has been submitted to the Investigative Committee of Russia to initiate criminal proceedings against the owners of “Crocus City Hall” for the provision of unsafe services. The document was filed on behalf of 11 victims, their lawyer Igor Trunov said.

Among the initiators of the statement is Ivan Pomorin, the head of the film crew who was supposed to film the concert of the “Picnic” group in “Crocus.” Later, they were joined by a group of relatives of the dead and injured," Trunov said.

According to him, since the opening of “Crocus City Hall” in 2009, security requirements have changed significantly. Now the norms imply "constant investments of substantial money in new laser sensor systems, automation, fire extinguishing systems, refractory coatings, and finishes." However, the victims are not sure that the owners of the facility were engaged in its fire protection.

The document says about violations of fire safety regulations that the “Crocus” fire and smoke extraction system did not work, and most of the evacuation exits were closed.

In turn, the owner of “Crocus City Hall” Araz Agalarov and his son Emin donated 100 million rubles to help the victims. Agalarov Jr. said that the smoke extraction system in the “Crocus” concert hall worked normally, and there were "a sufficient number of fire exits" in the building.