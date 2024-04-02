A criminal case may be opened against Araz Agalarov
An application has been submitted to the Investigative Committee of Russia to initiate criminal proceedings against the owners of “Crocus City Hall” for the provision of unsafe services. The document was filed on behalf of 11 victims, their lawyer Igor Trunov said.
Among the initiators of the statement is Ivan Pomorin, the head of the film crew who was supposed to film the concert of the “Picnic” group in “Crocus.” Later, they were joined by a group of relatives of the dead and injured," Trunov said.
According to him, since the opening of “Crocus City Hall” in 2009, security requirements have changed significantly. Now the norms imply "constant investments of substantial money in new laser sensor systems, automation, fire extinguishing systems, refractory coatings, and finishes." However, the victims are not sure that the owners of the facility were engaged in its fire protection.
The document says about violations of fire safety regulations that the “Crocus” fire and smoke extraction system did not work, and most of the evacuation exits were closed.
In turn, the owner of “Crocus City Hall” Araz Agalarov and his son Emin donated 100 million rubles to help the victims. Agalarov Jr. said that the smoke extraction system in the “Crocus” concert hall worked normally, and there were "a sufficient number of fire exits" in the building.
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.
- 2 April 2024, 20:05
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.
- 2 April 2024, 18:24
On April 2, the trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court found him guilty under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs) and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.
On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.
