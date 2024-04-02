“Musavat” is preparing for the congress
The “Musavat” Party will hold its next congress in May, at which elections of the head of the organization and members of the Mejlis will be held, the deputy chairman of “Musavat” Faraj Kerimli said. According to him, there are no candidates for the post of party chairman yet.
Currently, the head of the party is Arif Hajili, who was elected to this position in 2014, and then re-elected once more. “Musavat” was founded back in 1911 by Mammad Emin Rasulzade and his associates. Since 1920, the Party has operated in exile. In 1992, the party's activities in Azerbaijan were restored and Isa Gambar was elected its chairman, who held this post until 2014.
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.
- 2 April 2024, 20:05
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.
- 2 April 2024, 18:24
On April 2, the trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court found him guilty under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs) and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.
On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.
