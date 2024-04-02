“Musavat” is preparing for the congress

The “Musavat” Party will hold its next congress in May, at which elections of the head of the organization and members of the Mejlis will be held, the deputy chairman of “Musavat” Faraj Kerimli said. According to him, there are no candidates for the post of party chairman yet.

Currently, the head of the party is Arif Hajili, who was elected to this position in 2014, and then re-elected once more. “Musavat” was founded back in 1911 by Mammad Emin Rasulzade and his associates. Since 1920, the Party has operated in exile. In 1992, the party's activities in Azerbaijan were restored and Isa Gambar was elected its chairman, who held this post until 2014.