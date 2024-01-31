A joint meeting of the commissions on delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held

On Wednesday, January 31, the sixth meeting of the commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of the border between the two countries took place. In official communications, the parties only state the fact of the meeting, without providing details of the discussions.

Apparently, during the meeting the parties did not reach any agreements.

Let us recall that on January 10, in an interview with local television channels, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that at the upcoming meeting of the border delimitation commissions the issue of “enclave villages” will be discussed.

8 villages of Azerbaijan remain under Armenian occupation, including 4 enclave ones.

One enclave village in Armenia is under the control of Baku.

The previous meeting of the border delimitation commissions took place on November 30.