Aykhan Israfilov
The arrested activist complained about the conditions of detention
Aykhan Israfilov, a board member of the alternative confederation of trade unions “Working Platform”, who is under arrest, complained about the conditions of detention.
His relatives informed Turan about this.
According to them, Israfilov is being held in pre-trial detention center No. 3 in the village of Shuvelan along with 15 other prisoners in a cell designed for 16 people.
Relatives also pointed out Israfilov’s health problems.
“Aykhan is a disabled person of the third group, he has problems with his leg. While still free, the doctor recommended that he walk more, but under the current conditions of detention this is impossible. And this creates additional problems for his health,” noted his relatives.
Israfilov’s requests to transfer him to a more modern pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Kurdakhani remain unanswered.
The Turan Penitentiary Service said that they would study the issue and information about the results would be provided.
* Board member of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions Aykhan Israfilov was arrested in August 2023. He was charged under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (storage and distribution of drugs), under which he faces 3 to 8 years in prison. Israfilov categorically denies the accusation and connects the arrest with his social activities, which was expressed in protecting the rights of courier service workers.
On Wednesday, January 31, the sixth meeting of the commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of the border between the two countries took place. In official communications, the parties only state the fact of the meeting, without providing details of the discussions.
- 31 January 2024, 17:53
The trial in the case of Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform", ended on Wednesday in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. He was accused of drug trafficking. The court sentenced him to 3 years in prison. The young man denied the accusation and linked it to his trade union and social activities. The defense asked the court to acquit the activist. An appeal will be filed against the verdict.
- 31 January 2024, 17:09
The Western Azerbaijan Community issued a condemnation against Senator Ben Cardin for what they termed as "Azerbaijanophobic activities," questioning his authority to speak on behalf of the "international community." In a strongly-worded statement, the community challenged Cardin's representation of the international community, asserting that it extends far beyond the confines of the U.S. Senate.
- 31 January 2024, 15:53
In a bilateral agreement, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation inked a "Plan of joint activities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief for 2024-2026" in Baku on Wednesday. The heads of the respective departments, Kamaleddin Heydarov and Alexander Kurenkov, formalized the collaboration.
