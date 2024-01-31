The arrested activist complained about the conditions of detention

Aykhan Israfilov, a board member of the alternative confederation of trade unions “Working Platform”, who is under arrest, complained about the conditions of detention.

His relatives informed Turan about this.

According to them, Israfilov is being held in pre-trial detention center No. 3 in the village of Shuvelan along with 15 other prisoners in a cell designed for 16 people.

Relatives also pointed out Israfilov’s health problems.

“Aykhan is a disabled person of the third group, he has problems with his leg. While still free, the doctor recommended that he walk more, but under the current conditions of detention this is impossible. And this creates additional problems for his health,” noted his relatives.

Israfilov’s requests to transfer him to a more modern pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Kurdakhani remain unanswered.

The Turan Penitentiary Service said that they would study the issue and information about the results would be provided.

* Board member of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions Aykhan Israfilov was arrested in August 2023. He was charged under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (storage and distribution of drugs), under which he faces 3 to 8 years in prison. Israfilov categorically denies the accusation and connects the arrest with his social activities, which was expressed in protecting the rights of courier service workers.