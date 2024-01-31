The court sentenced the trade union activist to 3 years in prison

The trial in the case of Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform", ended on Wednesday in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. He was accused of drug trafficking. The court sentenced him to 3 years in prison. The young man denied the accusation and linked it to his trade union and social activities. The defense asked the court to acquit the activist. An appeal will be filed against the verdict.

Mustafayev was detained on August 4. He became one of three trade union activists, along with Afiyaddin Mammadov and Aykhan Israfilov, arrested in August-September 2023.

All are recognized by human rights defenders as political prisoners. The real reason for their arrest was the activity aimed at protecting the rights of courier workers.