Corruption index, corruption scandal, political prisoners, media campaigns...

In a recent report released by Transparency International, Azerbaijan finds itself positioned at 154th out of 180 countries in the global corruption index for 2023. The evaluation, which gauges corruption levels in the public sector based on expert and entrepreneur opinions, underscores the pervasive challenges facing the country's governance.

However, the spotlight on Azerbaijan's alleged corruption extends beyond international rankings. The Munich Prosecutor's Office in Germany has charged former Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party deputies Axel Fischer and Eduard Lintner with accepting bribes from the Azerbaijani government, as reported by the renowned German weekly magazine, Der Spiegel.

Human rights activist Rufat Safarov, founder of the Line of Protection organization, has been vocal on social media, shedding light on corruption within Azerbaijan. Safarov accuses judges in the country of accepting bribes from the families of political prisoners, adding another layer to the mounting allegations.

Speaking on the program "Difficult Question," Safarov emphasized the lack of a robust legal framework and political will in Azerbaijan to combat corruption effectively. He contends that the absence of a well-established rule of law and judiciary, coupled with the lack of political neutrality in law enforcement agencies, impedes any consistent anti-corruption efforts.

Safarov dismisses sporadic arrests of officials, both high and low-ranking, as merely attempts to divert public attention and settle internal power struggles. According to him, corruption is deeply entrenched in central executive authorities, including the tax service, customs, and education, due to inherent flaws in the management system.

Comparing Azerbaijan to its neighboring countries, Safarov notes progress in the corruption indices of Georgia and Armenia. He attributes this advancement to ongoing institutional reforms, emphasizing the lack of a systematic anti-corruption campaign and a failure to address root causes within Azerbaijan.

The human rights defender further accuses Azerbaijani authorities of attempting to influence international bodies by allegedly bribing deputies and officials in organizations like the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Safarov argues that such efforts aim to counter negative narratives surrounding Azerbaijan's compliance with international obligations, treatment of journalists, and the issue of political prisoners.

Addressing the distressing claim of judges extorting bribes from families of political prisoners, Safarov cites a specific case where a family paid a judge 12,000 manats to reduce a three-year sentence. He claims awareness of three similar incidents, shedding light on the challenges faced by those entangled in the judicial system.

As pro-government media outlets publish articles scrutinizing civil society representatives, Safarov sees this as part of a broader trend of repressive measures initiated by the government over the past year and a half. He expresses concern over the potential escalation of such measures, adding to the already complex landscape of allegations and challenges faced by Azerbaijan on the international stage.