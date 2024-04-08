A judge has been appointed to the city of Khankendi

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has identified two individuals who in recent days have been spreading false information about the increase in targeting on the border with Armenia, the dead and wounded among the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the imposition of a curfew in Lachin, and the bringing of troops into a state of combat readiness. It has been established that the authors of these reports are Azerbaijani citizens Aliev Rashad, born in 1977, and Melikov Parviz, born in 1973. "Necessary legal and procedural measures have been taken against them," the State Security Service and the Media Development Agency said in a statement on April 8.