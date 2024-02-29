A meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor will be held in Baku

On March 1, Baku will host the 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and a ministerial meeting within the framework of the Advisory Council on Green Energy. According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting will be attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations and 44 companies at the level of ministers, deputy ministers and high-ranking representatives.

Within the framework of the event, it is planned to sign documents in the field of green energy. A press conference will be held at the end of the event.