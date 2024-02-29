A meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor will be held in Baku
On March 1, Baku will host the 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and a ministerial meeting within the framework of the Advisory Council on Green Energy. According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting will be attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations and 44 companies at the level of ministers, deputy ministers and high-ranking representatives.
Within the framework of the event, it is planned to sign documents in the field of green energy. A press conference will be held at the end of the event.
29 February 2024 16:11
Politics
- 29 February 2024, 22:54
The United States on Thursday reacted to reports that Russian occupiers have illegally detained a Georgian citizen in Kareli.
- 29 February 2024, 17:19
The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held talks at Villa Borsig in Berlin on February 28-29. The ministers and members of the delegations discussed the provisions of the draft bilateral "Agreement on Peace and establishment of interstate relations," the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports. It was noted that there was a need to work on some basic issues.
The confiscated property of General Movlan Shikhaliyev, the former head of the investigative department of the Ministry of National Security, which was abolished in 2015, has been put up for sale. Information about this is spread on social networks. At the same time, the wife of the disgraced general Aybeniz Shikhaliyeva, his son Elgun Shikhaliyev and daughter Samira Aliyeva appealed to the Narimanov district Court against this decision.
- 29 February 2024, 13:00
On 29 "February Freedom House" published a report titled: "World Freedom: Growing Damage from Illegal Elections and Armed Conflicts". The report lists Azerbaijan among unfree countries, scoring only 7 points out of 100 possible in the Global Freedom Index. The report assesses access to political rights and civil liberties in 210 countries and territories.
