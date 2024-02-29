It is better to give young people powers and finances than an apartment – Minister of Education

Rather than making promises, it is better to provide young people with authority and finances, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said on February 29 at the general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

"Now in this hall, young people are seated in the back rows. I think this is an indicator of the attitude towards young people in the scientific field. Instead of making promises to young people, we should give them powers and finances," the minister said.

He noted that young people who receive education abroad are returning and they need to be brought forward. "We should not be afraid of this. Instead of giving a young scientist an apartment, he should be given such a salary so that he can buy it himself," Amrullayev continued. He noted the importance of appointing young scientists to positions where decisions are made. "How many young people are in such positions? Let's do the math. We will see that there are very few," Amrullayev stressed.