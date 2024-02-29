    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(31 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • It is better to give young people powers and finances than an apartment – Minister of Education
It is better to give young people powers and finances than an apartment – Minister of Education

It is better to give young people powers and finances than an apartment – Minister of Education

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

It is better to give young people powers and finances than an apartment – Minister of Education

Rather than making promises, it is better to provide young people with authority and finances, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev  said on  February 29 at the general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

"Now in this hall, young people are seated in the back rows. I think this is an indicator of the attitude towards young people in the scientific field. Instead of making promises to young people, we should give them powers and finances," the minister said.

He noted that young people who receive education abroad are returning and they need to be brought forward. "We should not be afraid of this. Instead of giving a young scientist an apartment, he should be given such a salary so that he can buy it himself," Amrullayev continued. He noted the importance of appointing young scientists to positions where decisions are made. "How many young people are in such positions? Let's do the math. We will see that there are very few," Amrullayev stressed.

Leave a review

Social

  • Blogger Jamil Mammadli faces more than 8 years in prison Social
    • 29 February 2024, 17:54

    Blogger Jamil Mammadli faces more than 8 years in prison

    On February 29, the final speech of the state prosecutor was held in the Sumgayit Serious Crimes Court in the case of blogger Jamil Mammadli. He proposed to sentence Mammadli to 8 years and 3 months in prison.

    Read more
  • Weather forecasters about the weather in March Social
    • 29 February 2024, 15:51

    Weather forecasters about the weather in March

    In March, the weather in Azerbaijan will be often changeable, the average monthly air temperature will be close to the climatic norm, and in some places exceed it, the message of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology.

    Read more
  • No precipitation is expected on March 1,  weather forecasters Social
    • 29 February 2024, 14:50

    No precipitation is expected on March 1,  weather forecasters

    There will be no precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on the first calendar day of spring. At night and in the morning there is fog in some places and the easterly wind. The air temperature at night is 0 +3°, during the day +6 +9°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

    Read more
  • Azercell continues to enrich digital content in Azerbaijani Social
    • 28 February 2024, 16:53

    Azercell continues to enrich digital content in Azerbaijani

    New audio-books in the Azerbaijani language have been added to "Litres" Azercell has added 150 new audio-books developed specifically in the Azerbaijani language to the international electronic library application "Litres". With this addition, the number of e-book collections in "Litres" in Azerbaijani language has surpassed 2,700.

    Read more

Berlin görüşü, Prezidentin mesajları, Qərbin addımları – Azər Qasımlı Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line