A meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia
The third meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held in Riga. The talks were chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anjais Wilumsons. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, issues of strategic partnership, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, economic, transport and humanitarian spheres were discussed.
The discussions also focused on issues on the international agenda, topics of expanding cooperation in multilateral formats. In addition, the Latvian side was informed about the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards establishing lasting peace in the region. The parties exchanged views on the mine problem in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the reconstruction and construction works carried out there and the possibilities of cooperation with Latvia in this direction.
Politics
On May 31, the Chairman of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, Udo Bullmann, the head of the EP delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Marina Kaljurand, and the EP's permanent rapporteur on Azerbaijan, Željana Zovko, issued a “Joint Statement on the unrelenting suppression of all forms of dissent in Azerbaijan.”
- 31 May 2024, 21:58
A group of pro-Palestinian activists attacked the office of the Azerbaijani oil company Socar in Istanbul on Friday.
The German government has given permission to Ukraine to use weapons supplied to it by Germany to strike targets on Russian territory, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on May 31.
- 31 May 2024, 15:45
On May 31, the Narimanov District Court of Baku dismissed the defense's request to transfer to house arrest Tofig Yagublu, a member of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the “Musavat” party, Nigar Hazi, Yagublu’s daughter told Turan. An appeal will be filed against the court's decision, she said. "My father said in court that the accusation was false and was an order from the political authorities. He said that he was being persecuted for criticizing the government," N.Hazi said.
