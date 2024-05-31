A meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia

The third meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held in Riga. The talks were chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anjais Wilumsons. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, issues of strategic partnership, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, economic, transport and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

The discussions also focused on issues on the international agenda, topics of expanding cooperation in multilateral formats. In addition, the Latvian side was informed about the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards establishing lasting peace in the region. The parties exchanged views on the mine problem in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the reconstruction and construction works carried out there and the possibilities of cooperation with Latvia in this direction.