In June, the weather in Azerbaijan will be close to the climatic norm
In June, weather conditions and temperature conditions in Azerbaijan will be normal for this time of year, the monthly forecast of the National Hydrometeorological Service says. Weather conditions will be unstable on some days due to the effects of cyclones from the northern and western regions. Strong convective air flows formed against a background of high temperatures will create conditions for short-term showers, thunderstorms and hail mainly in mountainous and foothill areas.
The average monthly air temperature and precipitation will be close to the climatic norm, and in some places slightly exceed it. The north-westerly wind is expected to strengthen in early June. In mountainous and foothill areas, forecasters predict variable precipitation.
In Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, the average monthly air temperature will be 23-25 degrees, which is close to and slightly above the climatic norm. At night, the average monthly temperature will be 19-24 degrees, during the day it will be 28-33 degrees Celsius. On some days, the air will warm up to 35-38 degrees above zero.
