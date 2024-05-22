    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • A new head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration has been appointed
A new head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration has been appointed

A new head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration has been appointed

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

A new head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration has been appointed

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Farid Mirmufid oglu Seyidov head of the Military Affairs Department of the presidential administration. Seyidov  replaced in this post Maharram Aliyev, who was sent as ambassador to Belarus last December. 

Seyidov previously held the position of Deputy head of the administration's Department for Military Affairs.

Leave a review

Politics

İran Prezidentinin həlak olduğu hadisə Azərbaycan- İran münasibətlərinə təsir edə bilərmi? – Nəsimi Məmmədli Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line