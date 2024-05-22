A new head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration has been appointed

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Farid Mirmufid oglu Seyidov head of the Military Affairs Department of the presidential administration. Seyidov replaced in this post Maharram Aliyev, who was sent as ambassador to Belarus last December.

Seyidov previously held the position of Deputy head of the administration's Department for Military Affairs.