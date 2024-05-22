The Higher Military School of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan is being transformed into a military institution

By decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Higher Military School of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Azerbaijan is being transformed into a military institution. It should be noted that sergeant cadres were trained for the Military School.

According to the charter of the Military Institute approved by the head of state, the main purpose of its activities will be the training of officers with higher military education at the bachelor's degree level.