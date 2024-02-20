A new series of arrests of believers

Five non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan have proposed the creation of the "Fair Environment Initiative-COP29" to draw attention to the problems of civil society, human rights and the environment in the country. "COP29 will be the first global conference held on the territory of Azerbaijan after the restoration of territorial integrity. Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan is of great importance for the country from a political and economic point of view, in addition to environmental issues. However, there are many problems in Azerbaijan related to civil rights and the environment.