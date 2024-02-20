Azerbaijan's strategic role in global energy security discussed in the United States

The role of Azerbaijan in global energy processes was the topic of the Azerbaijani-American discussions held at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote about this on his account on the social network “X” on Tuesday.

"At the meeting organized by the director of the Global Energy Center of the Atlantic Council, Landon Derenz, discussions were held on Azerbaijan's strategic role in global processes related to energy, energy security and energy transition," Shahbazov said.