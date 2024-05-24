A paralyzed activist has suspended his hunger strike in a pre-trial detention center

Paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov stopped his hunger strike in Baku pre-trial detention center-1 on the third day. He started the action in protest against unjustified criminal prosecution, the activist's lawyer Bahruz Bayramov said. The leadership of the pre-trial detention center forced the activist to stop his hunger strike because of the danger to his health.

"Famil Khalilov is forced to take 4-5 medications daily to lower tone, relax muscles, sleep and normal functioning of the digestive system," the lawyer said. According to him, Khalilov said that if his demand is not satisfied in the near future, he will resume the action.

According to Bayramov, Khalilov was also promised “quick release.”

The lawyer said that the legal defense could file a new petition to transfer Khalilov to house arrest. “However, this will only become torture for Khalilov. He is a disabled person of the first group; it is difficult for him to move and a trip to court will be another torment for him. They even bring him to meetings with lawyers in a car,” the lawyer said.

"But now the main thing is to release him from custody. The detention in the pre-trial detention center depresses him. He cannot do without outside help and feels remorse for causing inconvenience to other prisoners who take care of him. He is embarrassed even to ask them for water once again," the lawyer said.

*Khalilov was deported to Azerbaijan from Sweden a year ago. However, he lost medical care and his condition worsened. Despite the paralysis of his hands, Khalilov was active on social networks and wrote on the computer with his toes. He criticized the authorities and called for participation in protest actions.

Khalilov was detained on May 4. The activist was charged under Article 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. He faces up to 12 years in prison.