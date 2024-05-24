Lukashenko: There is a plan for the Caucasus region, discussed with Aliyev

The President of Belarus proposes a plan for the Caucasus region, which he discussed during a recent visit to Baku, he stated today at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived on an official visit to Minsk. "I have very interesting proposals for our region and further there, in the Caucasus, - we discussed very seriously during our visit to Azerbaijan," the BelTA state news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

He did not say what the plan was. Official Baku also did not report on the discussion of any plan during Lukashenko's visit to Baku on May 20-21. During a briefing following the visit, the Belarusian leader said that even before the Second Karabakh War he had discussed this problem with Ilham Aliyev.

"We discussed security issues in the regions. Ilham Heydarovich informed me in detail about what is happening here, a troubled region. And thank God that a very powerful, normal leader has appeared here in the person of Azerbaijan. You are able to control the Caucasus region," Lukashenko said.