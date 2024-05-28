A paralyzed activist in a pre-trial detention center began to rot his hands

A disabled person of the first group, activist Famil Khalilov, who was under arrest, began to rot in his paralyzed hands. About this Turan reported the wife of activist Kichikhanym Khalilova after meeting him on May 28 in a pre-trial detention center.

She emphasized that due to paralysis, the activist needs special care.

“When Famil was at home, I often washed his hands and smeared them with special creams. But in the pre-trial detention center Famil is deprived of this opportunity. Rotting began in his hands and this was also confirmed by prison doctors,” continued K. Khalilova.

She recalled that a week ago her husband went on a hunger strike demanding his release.

“Two days later, Famil stopped his hunger strike after he was promised that his case would be given a fair hearing. But, if Famil is not released in the near future, he will resume his hunger strike,” said K. Khalilova.

*Khalilov was deported to Azerbaijan from Sweden a year ago. However, he lost medical care and his condition worsened. Despite the paralysis of his hands, Khalilov was active on social networks and wrote on the computer with his toes. He criticized the authorities and called for participation in protest actions.

Khalilov was detained on May 4. The activist was charged under Article 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. He faces up to 12 years in prison.