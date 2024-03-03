A resident of Aghdam exploded on a mine

On March 3, a resident of this area Abbasov Bakhtiyar, born in 1995, exploded on a mine near the village of Ahmedagaly, Aghdam district.

According to the report of the national demining agency ANAMA, the incident occurred on a former line of contact that was not cleared of mines. In the result of the explosion,

Abbasov was injured in both legs and was hospitalized.