A resident of Aghdam exploded on a mine
On March 3, a resident of this area Abbasov Bakhtiyar, born in 1995, exploded on a mine near the village of Ahmedagaly, Aghdam district.
According to the report of the national demining agency ANAMA, the incident occurred on a former line of contact that was not cleared of mines. In the result of the explosion,
Abbasov was injured in both legs and was hospitalized.
-
- Politics
- 2 March 2024 20:33
-
Politics
-
- 2 March 2024, 20:33
Russia is monitoring the statements of the Armenian leadership and will keep them in mind, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He noted that he drew attention to contacts between Baku and Yerevan, which are organized “under the auspices of various Western figures.”
-
- 2 March 2024, 14:53
Armenia's continued dependence on Russia since 1991 has become a "strategic mistake" of the republic, Secretary of the republic's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Public TV. According to him, Yerevan has been dependent on Moscow for 20 years in almost all areas - in politics, economics, science and the military sphere.
-
- 2 March 2024, 14:38
Today, March 2 marks the 19th anniversary of the murder of journalist Elmar Huseynov, the editor-in-chief of the “Monitor” magazine. The journalist, known for his harsh critical articles, was killed with a firearm in the block of his home in 2005. However, this crime has not yet been solved. Elmar Huseynov was known not only as a journalist, but also as the head of media projects - newspapers and magazines that sharply criticized the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, systemic corruption, arbitrariness of security forces and officials, human rights violations. The most popular among these publications was the “Monitor” magazine.
-
In the pre-trial detention center, the health of ex-deputy, businessman Nazim Beidemirli deteriorated, his wife Farida Beidemirli wrote about this on Facebook. According to her, on March 1, N.Beidemirli urgently underwent an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram. "The doctor informed him that the impulsive heart block had entered the second phase. He pointed out the need for urgent blood donation and depending on the results of the appointment of treatment," F.Beidemirli noted.
Leave a review