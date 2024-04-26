A video showing the palace of the arrested Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation has appeared online
A video showing the real estate of the former deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov, who was arrested recently for corruption has appeared on the Telegram network. This is a palace on the banks of the Volga River in the Tver region. The cost of the estate is about 2 billion rubles (about 22 million dollars). This is a copy of the famous Znamenskoye-Raek estate in the classical style.
The territory of the estate is about eight hectares with a park and a fountain. The area of the house is three thousand square meters; there are two towers, eight bedrooms, four warehouses for furniture and two for groceries.
On the ground floor: a hall for social receptions, a dining room for dinner parties. On the second floor: the master bedroom, a 40-meter bathroom, three dressing rooms and another 80 meters — the wife's personal space.
According to the Mash channel, the land for this estate was acquired in 2019 by the Volzhsky Bereg company associated with Ivanov. Its founder, Sergei Borodin, was also arrested as part of the Ivanov criminal case.
26 April 2024, 22:24
