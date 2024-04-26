The Armenian opposition is trying to disrupt the agreements on the delimitation of the border
In recent days, the local population has been holding protests in the villages of Gazakh bordering Armenia, trying to disrupt the process of returning territories occupied by Armenians to Azerbaijan in the early 90s.
The agreement on the return of 4 villages was reached at the last meeting of the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 19.
Partial delimitation has already been carried out and on April 25, both sides reported the establishment of 20 border posts. However, the oppositionists go to the border villages and provoke the population to mass demonstrations in order to disrupt the agreements with Azerbaijan.
Armenian servicemen are conducting mine clearance in a number of areas. According to unofficial data, many sappers refuse to do this as a sign of protest against Pashinyan's policy.
The police detained oppositionists in various regions of Armenia, including a number of deputies.
