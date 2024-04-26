Bakhtiar Hajiyev accused Ulvia Alovla of giving false testimony
Bakhtiar Hajiyev accused Ulvia Alovla of giving false testimony
At the trial of public activist and human rights defender Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, the injured party, journalist Ulvia Muradova (Alovlu), testified on Friday.
Hajiyev was initially arrested in connection with the incident between him and Muradova. Today she repeated her testimony given at the preliminary investigation that he committed hooliganism against her. At the same time, she answered the questions of Hajiyev and his lawyers vaguely: "I don't remember", "I don't know", "I forgot". For this reason, Hajiyev petitioned the court about Muradova's false testimony. The judge said that he would express his attitude to the petition at the next trial, which will be held on May 3.
It should be recalled that Hajiyev was also accused of committing economic crimes. He is convinced that this happened after Muradova's false report that Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was allegedly preparing a "coup d'etat" with foreign money.
*Hajiyev was detained on December 9, 2022 in a case initiated on the basis of a complaint by journalist Ulvia Alovlu.
At first, Hajiyev was charged under Articles 221 ("hooliganism") and 289 ("contempt of court") of the Criminal Code. In July 2023, he was charged under Articles 192 ("illegal entrepreneurship"), 193-1 ("legalization of proceeds from crime") and 206 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code.
On November 7, 2023, Hajiyev was charged under Article 213.1 of the Criminal Code (tax evasion, unemployment insurance payments, compulsory medical and social insurance).
Hajiyev denies all charges and says he is being persecuted for criticizing the authorities and calling for international sanctions against Azerbaijani officials and security forces involved in the repression. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.
