Azer Gasimli
Azer Gasymly on true reasons for his arrest
Arrested director of the Institute of Political Management Azer Gasymly sent an appeal to the public from the pre-trial detention centre. It was published on the political scientist's facebook account by his wife.
Gasymly stated that there is no evidence for the charges brought against him - ‘extortion by threats’.
In court, he asked the investigator if he could present at least one piece of evidence. However, the investigator replied with silence.
Gasymly regarded his arrest as a violation of the presumption of innocence, and a violation of the law.
‘I am arrested only because I am telling the truth. I believe that Azerbaijan's national interests are based on progress, on the rule of law, a free economic environment and democracy. I am not oriented towards the west, north or south, but I am in favour of cooperation with the West, integration into the European Union, into the modern world without risking the security of our country,’ Gasymly said.
*Gasymly was detained on 8 December on charges of extortion (Article 182.2.3 of the Criminal Code). He faces 5 to 10 years of imprisonment. On 9 December the court arrested him for 4 months.
The complaint against Gasymly was filed by a person, who is his debtor, and by the court decision, is obliged to repay Gasymly's debt. However, Gasymly was accused of threatening this person.
Gasymly is known for his criticism of the government's domestic and foreign policies. In particular, he has criticised the arrests of journalists and activists, as well as the reversal of Azerbaijan's foreign policy towards Russia.
