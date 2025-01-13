The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia will visit Azerbaijan
Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia, Faig Guliyev.
The discussion focused on key issues of the bilateral agenda, including preparations for the Minister’s upcoming official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. The parties also reviewed plans for the 10th session of the Georgia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Economic Cooperation Commission, set to convene in Baku in the coming days.
The parties reiterated their positive assessment of the wide-ranging strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, with a particular focus on successful cooperation in trade, economic, transport, and energy sectors.
The meeting also highlighted the importance of peaceful and stable development in the region. Both parties expressed a strong commitment to further invigorating the exemplary strategic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.
-
- Great East
- 13 January 2025 14:46
-
Politics
-
- 13 January 2025, 17:34
