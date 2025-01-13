president.az
Aliyev's working visit to UAE
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived today on a working visit to the UAE, the website of the head of state reports.
The visit is carried out at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
No information is available about the programme of the visit.
- 13 January 2025 13:15
Politics
-
- 13 January 2025, 17:34
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in Moscow on January 17 and make statements for the press, according to the Kremlin's press service.
-
- 13 January 2025, 17:11
On January 13, the trial in the case of public activist Nijat Ibrahim continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court under the chairmanship of Judge Aygun Gurbanova. The trial was suspended after Ibrahim, in protest against the illegal arrest, began banging his head against the "aquarium cage", trying to commit suicide. At the beginning of the trial, he stated that he had been illegally detained for 4 months, and because of this, his family in Moldova was in a difficult situation, Turan announced this on its Twitter.
-
- 13 January 2025, 16:01
The International Committee of Concerned Scholars (ICS) has appealed to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, requesting his assistance in securing the release of the arrested researcher, Igbal Abilov. The ICS expressed concern that Abilov's arrest "may be related to his research on ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan, conducted in collaboration with scholars from Armenia."
-
- 13 January 2025, 15:26
Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia, Faig Guliyev.
