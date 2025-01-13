International Committee Defends Igbal Abilov

The International Committee of Concerned Scholars (ICS) has appealed to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, requesting his assistance in securing the release of the arrested researcher, Igbal Abilov. The ICS expressed concern that Abilov's arrest "may be related to his research on ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan, conducted in collaboration with scholars from Armenia."

Voicing concern over Abilov's detention conditions, the Committee has urged for his release and permission for him to return to Belarus, where he had been engaged in research and teaching activities. Meanwhile, Eldar Zeynalov, the head of the Azerbaijan Human Rights Center, also does not believe the accusations against Abilov.

In violation of the presumption of innocence and the secrecy of the investigation, information about the alleged charges against Abilov has been leaked to the media.

Abilov is accused of collaborating with Armenian scholar of Iranian studies, Garnik Asatryan, and the head of the Department at Yerevan State University, Vardan Voskanyan, who are allegedly operating "under the control of Armenian intelligence services." According to Zeynalov, the connection between these individuals and Armenian intelligence is unproven.

From the outset, Abilov faced issues with the protection of his rights. A month before his arrest, he was interrogated for 6 hours without being given a travel restriction. Five days later, he was prevented from boarding a flight at the airport, with his phone and passport confiscated. He was not allowed to contact or inform his relatives.

Abilov, while a scholar residing in Belarus, held no positions in Azerbaijan. He did not serve in the military, nor did he participate in the war against Azerbaijan. Therefore, he could not have committed treason, Zeynalov asserts.

Abilov’s research on the language, culture, and history of the Talysh people is mistakenly interpreted as promoting national discord. Abilov had previously visited Azerbaijan without any issues with the authorities.

“The fact that he was arrested only now suggests that it might be related to the current tensions in relations with Europe. Both the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the European Parliament have actively raised issues of minority rights in their critiques of the Azerbaijani government in recent years. They have also highlighted the situation of the Talysh people. This could have played a role in the decision to arrest Abilov,” emphasized Zeynalov.

Zeynalov drew parallels between Abilov’s case and those of previously arrested Talysh researchers - the late Novruzali Mammadov and Gilal Mammadov.

*Igbal Abilov was detained on July 22, 2024, on charges of treason, incitement against the state on behalf of foreign organizations, and promoting national and religious discord. It is claimed that these crimes were committed under the direction of Armenian intelligence services.

Abilov denies the charges, asserting that he was engaged solely in scientific work. A large group of scholars from various countries has appealed to the Azerbaijani authorities for assistance in securing his release. Human rights defenders have recognized Abilov as a political prisoner. On November 19, 2024, a court extended Abilov’s detention for an additional 4 months.