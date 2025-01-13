Former Taxi Driver: 'I Still Haven't Found Another Job'

The average age of taxi cars in Azerbaijan has dropped from 15 to 7 years, according to a statement from the Azerbaijan Ground Transport Agency (AYNA), which attributes this change to the implementation of reforms.

On July 1, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced regulations defining the technical, interior, and exterior requirements for vehicles used in taxi and passenger transport. Under these rules, passenger cars older than 15 years can no longer be used as taxis. Furthermore, vehicles seeking a taxi license must be less than eight years old, with additional technical requirements outlined.

Following these changes, the number of taxis reportedly decreased while fares increased. Many individuals previously engaged in taxi driving now report being unemployed and struggling to find work.

Bəhruz Əhmədov, who worked as a taxi driver in Baku for 10 years, said he has been unemployed since July 2023 because his car did not meet the new technical standards:

"I still haven't found another job. I can't sell my car and buy a new one because the price difference is too high. Some companies provide cars and require you to pay a daily quota, but the quotas are so high that you'd either have to sleep behind the wheel or barely earn enough to cover your expenses."

Due to the lack of official statistics, it is difficult to determine the exact number of individuals who lost their jobs following the legal changes in the taxi sector. Attempts to contact managers of taxi companies for comment were unsuccessful. However, AYNA reported to Turan that in 2024, 13,513 individual taxi owners were issued operating permits, and 21,620 taxi registration cards were distributed. Of the cars that received permits, 35% were manufactured between 2020 and 2024. Additionally, 13 taxi operators were granted licenses, and approximately 34,198 taxi drivers completed training programs.

AYNA also noted a 31–32% decrease in taxi orders in December 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year. The agency emphasized that the reforms aim to improve service quality rather than increase prices.

Economist Zöhrab Ismayıl told Radio Azadlıq that reducing the age limit for taxis has led to a decline in their numbers, a trend he expects will continue: "Naturally, prices will rise as well."

He pointed out that many taxis were owned by small entrepreneurs: "They had purchased five or ten cars, but now they are selling these vehicles and buying only two that meet the new requirements. Replenishing the taxi fleet will take time."

Ismayıl also highlighted the lack of support for unemployed drivers: "Unfortunately, Azerbaijan’s unemployment policies and methodologies are not designed to benefit jobless citizens. Expecting these drivers to receive compensation or unemployment insurance is naïve, even though many had licenses and tax identification numbers. Social packages are often discussed, but they are not geared toward vulnerable groups—they're simply minimal payments to keep pensioners and individuals with disabilities from starving."

He added that many turned to taxi driving out of unemployment: "Now, there's nowhere left to turn. Neither the government nor the public knows the real number of unemployed people in the country. However, comparing the number of wage earners to the working-age population reveals that unemployment is many times higher than the official figures."

While Azerbaijan reportedly has around 5 million people of working age, official statistics claim only 5% are unemployed. Independent experts, however, question this figure.

As of summer 2023, officials from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport stated that the number of taxis in Baku had dropped from 65,000–70,000 to 35,000.

Regarding prices, citizens have reported a roughly 20% increase in taxi fares in recent years.