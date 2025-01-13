Nijat Ibrahim attempted suicide in the courtroom

On January 13, the trial in the case of public activist Nijat Ibrahim continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court under the chairmanship of Judge Aygun Gurbanova. The trial was suspended after Ibrahim, in protest against the illegal arrest, began banging his head against the "aquarium cage", trying to commit suicide. At the beginning of the trial, he stated that he had been illegally detained for 4 months, and because of this, his family in Moldova was in a difficult situation, Turan announced this on its Twitter.

"He said that the charges were completely unfounded, and his attackers should be under arrest. Why would he attack someone when he was fighting for the lifting of the ban on leaving the country and reuniting his family?

The judge replied that he would be able to state his position during the judicial investigation. However, Ibrahim was outraged by the judge's indifference and began banging his head against the glass. By the time the guards arrived, his head was bleeding profusely. The meeting was suspended and Ibrahim was treated with a bandage on his head. The trial will continue on January 21," the lawyer said.

*On September 6, 2023, at the Baku airport, border guards did not release Nijat Ibrahim from the country, citing a ban from the Interior Ministry. At the same time, his wife and two minor children were allowed to board the plane. After that, he appealed to the Interior Ministry, demanding to lift the illegal ban, and threatened to burn himself in front of the Interior Ministry building.

On September 9, he was detained, accused of intentionally causing serious harm to health. On December 11, the charges were increased to Article 126.2.4. (intentional infliction of serious harm to health, in a generally dangerous manner, for hooligan motives). He was also charged under Article 221.3 (Hooliganism committed with the use of weapons or objects used as weapons) of the Criminal Code. According to these Articles, he faces up to 11 years in prison.

** Ibrahim was arrested once in 2021 and sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges of violating the quarantine regime. The reason for his arrest was his solo picket in front of the presidential administration.