Ronen Kraus appointed as Israel's new Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Ronen Kraus, director of the Eurasian department of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, has been appointed as the Jewish state's new Ambassador to Azerbaijan. He is among 12 new Israeli Ambassadors and Consuls to other countries appointed by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

‘I am honoured and privileged to be officially appointed as Israel's next Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan,’ Kraus wrote on his social media account X.

George Dick, who is completing his mission as Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said in an interview with Azerbaijani media that he highly appreciated Azerbaijan's stance of not succumbing to external pressure and not joining the anti-Israel campaign after 7 October 2023.

Azerbaijan is one of the few Muslim countries that maintains strategic and economic ties with Israel.The Israeli Embassy in Baku was opened in 1992, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel in 2023.