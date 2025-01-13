  • contact.az Contact
  • Russia and Türkiye discuss preventing risks to energy security
The news agency Turan
Russia and Türkiye discuss preventing risks to energy security

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the information, on January 12, during the phone call, the ministers exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the situation around Ukraine. "Special attention was given to the need to prevent actions aimed at creating risks to energy security," the statement said.

