Weather on 14 January

Weather in Baku will be changeable on Tuesday. Light precipitation in places during the day. Fog at night and in the morning. Wind is north-western, gusty. At night +2+6, in the afternoon +7+9. Humidity 70-80%.

No precipitation is expected across the country, but rain is possible in the evening in the eastern region. In the mountains snow. Wind is western.

At night in the lowlands -1+4, during the day +8+13. In the mountains at night up to - 9; during the day +2+7.

