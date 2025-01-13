Weather on 14 January

Weather in Baku will be changeable on Tuesday. Light precipitation in places during the day. Fog at night and in the morning. Wind is north-western, gusty. At night +2+6, in the afternoon +7+9. Humidity 70-80%.
No precipitation is expected across the country, but rain is possible in the evening in the eastern region. In the mountains snow. Wind is western.
At night in the lowlands -1+4, during the day +8+13. In the mountains at night up to - 9; during the day +2+7.
- 13 January 2025 13:15
- 13 January 2025, 17:54
One Indian citizen was killed, and another was injured in an incident at a company in the Absheron district. The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan reported the incident on January 13.
- 12 January 2025, 21:33
Azerbaijan’s National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has released the weather forecast for January 13, anticipating mild conditions across the country.
- 11 January 2025, 13:55
On Sunday, 12 January the variable cloudiness, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula.
- 10 January 2025, 16:35
On January 11, the weather in Baku will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. In some areas of the Absheron Peninsula, short-term rain showers are possible in the morning. A moderate southwest wind will blow.
