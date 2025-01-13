Indian Citizen Dies in Accident in Pirekeshkyul settlement
One Indian citizen was killed, and another was injured in an incident at a company in the Absheron district. The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan reported the incident on January 13.
Hari Prakash (born 2003) and Thattaru Padikkal (born 1982) were injured during the installation of wind turbines in the Pirekeshkyul settlement. Both victims were hospitalized, but Prakash could not be saved. An investigation is underway by the Absheron District Prosecutor's Office.
13 January 2025, 13:27
