Abzas Media is the winner of Free Media Awards 2024

The independent Azerbaijani news platform Abzas Media will receive a Free Media Award for its decisive, systematic investigative journalism. This prize awarded by the two foundations – The Fritt Ord Foundation and ZEIT STIFTUNG BUCERIUS.

“Founded by a group of young activists and journalists in 2016, Abzas Media quickly gained a large audience on social media. These days, the media outlet is especially well-known for its reporting on state corruption. For example, the journalists have turned a spotlight on state procurements in connection with the reconstruction of destroyed villages and cities in Karabakh”, - reads a press release by the Foundations.

Abzas Media exposes frequent breaches of human rights in Azerbaijan, while consistently remaining true to journalistic principles when reporting on court cases, the struggles of marginalised groups, and the political opposition. In autumn 2023, the Azerbaijani authorities cracked down by arresting six key journalists and editors from Abzas Media.

They were allegedly charged with ‘smuggling’ and ‘conspiracy to bring money into the country illegally’. In August, seven more charges were brought against the incarcerated team members, who now face up to 12 years’ imprisonment. Several of Abzas Media’s partners were also subjected to restrictive measures, and some of those involved in investigations were denied permission to leave the country.

In November 2023, 15 recognised media institutions joined the Forbidden Stories Consortium, where they are continuing to pursue investigations started by Abzas Media. In February 2024, the imprisoned editorial team appointed Azerbaijani investigative journalist Leyla Mustafayeva as interim editor-in-chief of Abzas Media.

Following that decision, a new investigative team consisting of exile-based journalists and Abzas Media announced that the platform will continue its activities from outside Azerbaijan.