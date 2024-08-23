Defense claims lack of adequate medical care for Huseyn Abdullayev

The health of former deputy and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev has significantly deteriorated in pre-trial detention, yet he is being denied effective medical care, according to his lawyer, Shahla Humbatova. She stated that in early August, doctors diagnosed Abdullayev with left ventricular hypertrophy, a possible rupture in the posterior wall of the heart, and a blockage in the left anterior part of the heart. The diagnosis confirmed Abdullayev's critical condition and suggested he may have suffered a heart attack, Humbatova said.

On August 15, the defense requested that Abdullayev undergo a medical examination at a civilian clinic of his choice during a hearing at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The request was partially granted. Abdullayev was taken to a prison hospital for one day, where he received a visual examination before being returned to Baku's Pre-trial Detention Center N 1 the next day.

On August 22, Abdullayev was unable to attend a hearing at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, even via video link. The defense has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights under Rule 39, seeking urgent interim measures to address threats to Abdullayev's health and life.

Abdullayev denies the new charges under Article 193-1.3.2 (legalization of large-scale property obtained through criminal means) of the Criminal Code, which accuse him of "laundering" 5.5 million manats.

Background: In the 1990s, Huseyn Abdullayev held leading positions in the oil products business. Groups under his control were involved in dispersing opposition protests.

In 2013, he emigrated from Azerbaijan. Later, he was charged with tax evasion. On April 22, 2018, Abdullayev was arrested in Türkiye, where he had arrived from Germany, and was extradited to Azerbaijan.

In Baku, he was charged under several Articles of the Criminal Code, including illegal entrepreneurship with large-scale profit, fraud, extortion by threats in collusion, and causing significant damage to the victim. He was subsequently sentenced to six years in prison. In August 2020, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ruled for his immediate release.

However, 47 days before the end of his six-year sentence, in early March of this year, new charges were brought against him. Abdullayev is now accused of money laundering (Article 193-1.3.2 of the Criminal Code), specifically of laundering 6 million manats between 2006 and 2014, although his actions from 2000 to 2018 had already been investigated.