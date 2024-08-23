Mark Libby: Reports of U.S. troop deployment to Armenia are nonsense

The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.

Libby emphasized that U.S. cooperation with Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia serves three common goals: ensuring these countries remain sovereign, democratic, and independent from external influence.

"It is clear to me that the biggest issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia right now is the absence of trust," Libby added, though he noted that the leaders of both countries have stated that they are very, very close to peace, which gives reason for optimism.

When asked if the provisions of Armenia's constitution pose obstacles to a peace agreement, Libby declined to comment, saying that the parties involved need to find a solution themselves.

Addressing the negative assessments of Azerbaijan by the U.S. Congress, the ambassador pointed out that the United States is a democratic country where congressmen have their own opinions on all matters, and the administration cannot dictate to them.

Regarding U.S. interests as a whole, Libby said that a peace agreement is needed, along with the elimination of corruption, the rule of law, and contract guarantees. "This is what Azerbaijan needs to consider if it wants to attract foreign investment, as it did during the signing of the Contract of the Century," the ambassador noted. He also highlighted the importance of the upcoming COP29 conference and the prospects for developing green energy in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador touched on U.S. involvement in demining liberated territories, noting that significant funds have been allocated by America for this purpose in recent years. When asked if the Section 907 amendment is the biggest problem in bilateral relations, the ambassador responded, "The biggest issue is human rights - arresting journalists, NGOs, and civil society. You may consider Section 907 the biggest problem in bilateral relations, but I would suggest it's human rights."