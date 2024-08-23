Court arrests Bahruz Samedov for 4 months

On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.

Samedov declared his innocence, stating that he has never committed treason against his country. He also mentioned that he is a peaceful person who practices Christianity, a religion that promotes peace. Samedov emphasized that he only sought peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that his research highlighted the issues faced by both sides.

The court granted the prosecution's request for his detention. The defense plans to appeal the decision. Samedov also claimed that he was subjected to pressure during his arrest, and the court ordered the prosecutor's office to investigate this.