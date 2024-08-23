Court arrests Bahruz Samedov for 4 months
Court arrests Bahruz Samedov for 4 months
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
Samedov declared his innocence, stating that he has never committed treason against his country. He also mentioned that he is a peaceful person who practices Christianity, a religion that promotes peace. Samedov emphasized that he only sought peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that his research highlighted the issues faced by both sides.
The court granted the prosecution's request for his detention. The defense plans to appeal the decision. Samedov also claimed that he was subjected to pressure during his arrest, and the court ordered the prosecutor's office to investigate this.
Politics
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:40
polis, səməd şıxı, tbilisi
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:16
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
-
- 23 August 2024, 17:52
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
-
- 23 August 2024, 16:20
The health of former deputy and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev has significantly deteriorated in pre-trial detention, yet he is being denied effective medical care, according to his lawyer, Shahla Humbatova. She stated that in early August, doctors diagnosed Abdullayev with left ventricular hypertrophy, a possible rupture in the posterior wall of the heart, and a blockage in the left anterior part of the heart. The diagnosis confirmed Abdullayev's critical condition and suggested he may have suffered a heart attack, Humbatova said.
Leave a review