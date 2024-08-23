Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan to End Diplomatic Mission on January 1, 2025 (updated)

The Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan commented on Friday on a recent decree by the Georgian government regarding the dismissal of Ambassador Zurab Pataradze from his post.

"According to the order of the Georgian government, the ambassador will end his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2025, due to the expiration of the rotation period of the diplomatic service," the embassy said in a statement.

Pataradze has held the position of Georgia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan since August 2018.

