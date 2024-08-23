Georgian government prematurely recalls Ambassador from Azerbaijan
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan to End Diplomatic Mission on January 1, 2025 (updated)
The Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan commented on Friday on a recent decree by the Georgian government regarding the dismissal of Ambassador Zurab Pataradze from his post.
"According to the order of the Georgian government, the ambassador will end his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2025, due to the expiration of the rotation period of the diplomatic service," the embassy said in a statement.
Pataradze has held the position of Georgia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan since August 2018.
* * *
Georgian government prematurely recalls Ambassador from Azerbaijan
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
According to the same sources, Pataradze's powers were due to expire on 1 January 2025, and the government did not explain the reasons for his early release.
Pataradze was appointed Georgia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2018.
It has not yet been possible to get comments from the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan.
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
The health of former deputy and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev has significantly deteriorated in pre-trial detention, yet he is being denied effective medical care, according to his lawyer, Shahla Humbatova. She stated that in early August, doctors diagnosed Abdullayev with left ventricular hypertrophy, a possible rupture in the posterior wall of the heart, and a blockage in the left anterior part of the heart. The diagnosis confirmed Abdullayev's critical condition and suggested he may have suffered a heart attack, Humbatova said.
