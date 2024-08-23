Social activist Samad Shikhi was detained
Social activist Samad Shikhi was detained
On the evening of August 23, social activist Samad Shikhi was detained while flying to Tbilisi. His friends informed about this. He passed the border control at the Baku airport and after half an hour he was able to tell his friends that he was detained. Friends could not clarify the fate of the activist. It was not possible to get a comment from the law enforcement agencies. Shikhi is known for his pacifist views.
Politics
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:16
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
-
- 23 August 2024, 18:12
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
-
- 23 August 2024, 17:52
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
-
- 23 August 2024, 16:20
The health of former deputy and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev has significantly deteriorated in pre-trial detention, yet he is being denied effective medical care, according to his lawyer, Shahla Humbatova. She stated that in early August, doctors diagnosed Abdullayev with left ventricular hypertrophy, a possible rupture in the posterior wall of the heart, and a blockage in the left anterior part of the heart. The diagnosis confirmed Abdullayev's critical condition and suggested he may have suffered a heart attack, Humbatova said.
Leave a review