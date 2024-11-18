Abzas Media journalists would start a hunger strike
New details of abuse of Abzas Media journalists Nargiz Absalamova, Sevinj Vagifgizi and Elnara Gasimova, who have been detained in Baku pre-trial detention centre for a year, have become known.
This was reported by relatives of Sevinj Vagifghyzy, the arrested editor of "Abzas Media".
On 16 November, these journalists were not allowed to meet with their relatives, who had been waiting for hours for the meeting they were supposed to have. The journalists were only brought to the meeting after their protests.
Sevinj Vagifghyzy's family says that when the journalist was brought in, they saw large bruises on her wrist, as well as bruises on her thumb and middle finger due to burst veins.
Sevinj Vagifghyzy informed the family that Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasymova had the same injuries on their bodies.
She reported that on the evening of 14 November Nargiz Absalamova was abused by a warder named Shahla, who also insulted the journalist with swear words.
Sevinj Vagifghyzy reacted to this and was also subjected to pressure, and in response the head of the pre-trial detention centre Elnur Ismayilov ordered to close the ventilation of all cells where journalists are kept.
If the abuse does not stop, the journalists promised to go on hunger strike, their relatives said.
