Biden authorises Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with ATACMS missiles
President Biden has for the first time allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles supplied by the United States to strike Russia, the New York Times has quoted its sources as saying.
According to the newspaper, the missiles in question are American ballistic missiles of the ATACMS system with a range of 300 kilometres.
According to the NYT interlocutors, these weapons are likely to be initially used against Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region.
According to the NYT, the Russian military is about to launch a major offensive involving some 50,000 troops, including North Korean troops against Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region.
The Ukrainians could use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian and North Korean troops, military equipment, logistics hubs, ammunition depots and supply lines deep inside Russia.
Biden's decision two months before his tenure as president ends and Donald Trump takes office is a major shift in US policy, the NYT writes.
17 November 2024 18:14
17 November 2024, 18:14
