“Abzas Media” Receives International Award from the Bucerius Foundation

The independent Azerbaijani publication “Abzas Media” has been awarded the "Free Media Awards" for 2024. At the ceremony held on September 17, the award was accepted by the acting editor-in-chief, Leila Mustafayeva. According to the announcement from “Abzas Media”, the publication was recognized for its "determined and systematic investigations into cases of corruption," despite the fact that six of its employees were arrested on fabricated charges. The "Free Media Awards" are jointly presented by the Fritt Ord Foundation and the ZEIT Stiftung Bucerius, both operating in Norway and Germany. The award is given annually to independent journalists and media outlets in the post-Soviet space that continue their work under government pressure.

