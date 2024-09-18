Weather Forecast for Thursday

On September 19, overcast with possible rain by evening is expected in Baku. The wind will be coming from the northeast. Daytime temperatures are expected to be between +22 to +26 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures will range from +16 to +19 degrees. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.

In the regions, rain with thunderstorms is anticipated, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall. Snow is expected in the high mountains. There will be fog in the mountainous areas in the morning and evening, with an easterly wind.

In the lowlands, daytime temperatures will reach +23 to +27 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be between +5 to +9 degrees, and during the day, they will range from +10 to +15 degrees.