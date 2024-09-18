Weather Forecast for Thursday
On September 19, overcast with possible rain by evening is expected in Baku. The wind will be coming from the northeast. Daytime temperatures are expected to be between +22 to +26 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures will range from +16 to +19 degrees. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.
In the regions, rain with thunderstorms is anticipated, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall. Snow is expected in the high mountains. There will be fog in the mountainous areas in the morning and evening, with an easterly wind.
In the lowlands, daytime temperatures will reach +23 to +27 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be between +5 to +9 degrees, and during the day, they will range from +10 to +15 degrees.
The European Free Alliance of the Greens Group in the European Parliament has officially nominated Azerbaijani scientist and anti-corruption activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the prestigious 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. This nomination underscores the growing international concern regarding the suppression of dissent in Azerbaijan, especially within the mining sector.
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to rearrange the working days and weekends in November.
On September 16, the Central Election Commission (CEC) submitted the protocols of the extraordinary parliamentary elections to the Constitutional Court. Although there were many complaints regarding the election process, the CEC did not affect the results in any constituency but annulled the results in more than 40 polling stations overall. The commission declared that the elections were conducted at a high level. However, several opposition forces stated that the elections were conducted based on pre-prepared lists.
September 18 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be cloudy, in the morning in some places rain. North-west wind, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
