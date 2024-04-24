Activist A. Muradova interrogated in the “Abzas Media case”
An employee of the Center for Social Rights, Aishen Muradova, was summoned to the main police department of the city of Baku today.
She was at the police headquarters, accompanied by her lawyer, for about 2.5 hours.
Muradova told reporters that she was questioned as a witness “in the Abzas Media case.”
According to her, no pressure was applied.
Since November 2023, seven journalists and media workers associated with Abzas Media have been arrested.
They are charged with “foreign currency smuggling.” They deny the charges and link the criminal case to journalistic investigations into corruption. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.
