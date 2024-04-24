Turkish citizens of Armenian origin have equal rights with other citizens of the country - Erdogan

Turkish citizens of Armenian origin have equal rights with other citizens of the country - Erdogan

Turkish President Erdogan has sent a message to Turkish Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan in connection with the anniversary of the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire. "We have not allowed and will not allow any of our citizens of Armenian origin to be alienated, rejected and feel like a second-class person in their homeland," the message says.

The Head of State pointed out the need to consider historical events "sensibly, honestly, without succumbing to radicalism and hate speech."

The Turkish leader paid tribute to the memory of citizens of Armenian origin of the Ottoman Empire who died in the harsh conditions of the First World War, expressing condolences to their descendants. According to him, "the destruction caused by the First World War on the Ottoman lands left deep traces in the memory."

"The security, prosperity and happy existence of our citizens of Armenian origin, who enrich the Anatolian lands with their cultural and humanitarian contributions, are still guaranteed," he said.

In conclusion, President Erdogan conveyed his greetings to the members of the Armenian community of Turkiye.