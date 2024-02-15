Activist arrested for voting for Gubad Ibadoglu in Presidential election?

An appeal will be filed against the decision on administrative arrest of the activist of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party (ADWP) Eyub Chelebi. His lawyer Fakhraddin Mehdiyev informed Turan about it.

The activist was detained in front of his house on 10 February, but only two days later his relatives learned of his fate.

Chelebi was accused of petty hooliganism and disobeying the police (Articles 510 and 535.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences of Azerbaijan), the lawyer said.

The activist himself linked his detention to his posts in social networks, where he criticised the recent Presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The police demanded from the activist to confess to the charges against him, otherwise he was threatened with criminal charges.

His associates are convinced that the reason for the arrest was a publication in Tik-Tok on the day of the Presidential election. Thus, Çelebi published a photo of a ballot where he wrote the name of the arrested leader of his Party Gubad Ibadoglu and voted for him. Now Çelebi's account is inaccessible.

The defence will file an appeal against the arrest of the activist. It should be noted that the activist's father Hayam Çelebi is the head of the Sabail district organisation of ADWP. He is a disabled veteran of the first Karabakh war, in which he lost both legs.