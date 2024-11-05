Nijat Ibrahim
Activist Nijat Ibrahim Denied Hospitalization Despite Deteriorating Health
The health condition of activist Nijat Ibrahim has sharply worsened while he remains in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan news agency. According to her, Ibrahim called today to report severe back pain, and he can barely move. Recently, his blood pressure has also risen, and doctors have diagnosed him with hypertension.
In addition, the activist is suffering from injuries he inflicted on himself while in police custody as a protest against violence. "The unlawful and unjust arrest is negatively affecting Nijat's health. At the same time, he is not receiving effective medical care and is being denied transfer to a prison hospital," his wife said.
Nijat Ibrahim was arrested by police on September 9, accused of intentionally causing serious harm to health (Article 126.1 of the Criminal Code). Since October 5, he has been on a hunger strike in detention, protesting the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ travel ban.
On September 6, border guards prevented him from boarding a flight from Baku to Chișinău, citing the imposed travel ban. However, his wife and two minor children were allowed to board the flight.
Following this, Ibrahim called the Ministry of Internal Affairs, demanding the cancellation of the ban, and threatened to set himself on fire in front of the Ministry building. On September 9, he was detained and charged.
*In 2021, Ibrahim had already been prosecuted, arrested, and sentenced to 15 months in prison for violating quarantine regulations. The arrest stemmed from a solo protest in front of the Presidential Administration building.
Politics
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:17
Polad Aslanov, founder of the religious website xeberman.com, who went on hunger strike in the colony on 4 November, was forcibly transferred to the Penitentiary Service hospital in the evening of the same day. This was reported to Turan by his wife Gulmira Aslanov.
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:01
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the preopening of the Ukrainian Center in Baku, scheduled for 9 November 2024 at 12 pm. The Ukrainian Center, originally established to promote Ukrainian culture, language, heritage and education in Azerbaijan, has been renovated and expanded to better serve its mission.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:31
On Sunday, November 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Upon his arrival at Manas 2 International Airport in Bishkek, Aliyev was greeted with a ceremonial honor guard and welcomed by Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, Akylbek Japarov, along with other officials.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:20
Ulvi Gasanly, the director of the online publication “Abzas Media”, who is being held in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, has published a new article on the site about numerous violations and instances of inhumane treatment within the penitentiary institution. According to Hasanly, the leadership of the Penitentiary Service and Baku Detention Center No. 1 are focused on pressuring journalists and other political prisoners.
Leave a review