Activist Nijat Ibrahim Denied Hospitalization Despite Deteriorating Health

The health condition of activist Nijat Ibrahim has sharply worsened while he remains in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan news agency. According to her, Ibrahim called today to report severe back pain, and he can barely move. Recently, his blood pressure has also risen, and doctors have diagnosed him with hypertension.

In addition, the activist is suffering from injuries he inflicted on himself while in police custody as a protest against violence. "The unlawful and unjust arrest is negatively affecting Nijat's health. At the same time, he is not receiving effective medical care and is being denied transfer to a prison hospital," his wife said.

Nijat Ibrahim was arrested by police on September 9, accused of intentionally causing serious harm to health (Article 126.1 of the Criminal Code). Since October 5, he has been on a hunger strike in detention, protesting the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ travel ban.

On September 6, border guards prevented him from boarding a flight from Baku to Chișinău, citing the imposed travel ban. However, his wife and two minor children were allowed to board the flight.

Following this, Ibrahim called the Ministry of Internal Affairs, demanding the cancellation of the ban, and threatened to set himself on fire in front of the Ministry building. On September 9, he was detained and charged.

*In 2021, Ibrahim had already been prosecuted, arrested, and sentenced to 15 months in prison for violating quarantine regulations. The arrest stemmed from a solo protest in front of the Presidential Administration building.