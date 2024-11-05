Ilham Aliyev Awarded the Chingiz Aytmatov Order

On Sunday, November 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Upon his arrival at Manas 2 International Airport in Bishkek, Aliyev was greeted with a ceremonial honor guard and welcomed by Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, Akylbek Japarov, along with other officials.

Following his arrival, President Aliyev received the prestigious “Chingiz Aytmatov” Order from Eldar Aytmatov, son of the late celebrated Kyrgyz literary figure, in recognition of the writer’s significant contributions. This honor was bestowed during Aliyev's visit to the Chingiz Aytmatov House Museum, located in Ala-Archa near Bishkek. The house, where Aytmatov spent the last 20 years of his life, has been preserved in its original state since it was converted into a museum by his family in 2014. Aytmatov’s legacy, vibrantly retained through his manuscripts, personal belongings, and numerous awards, resonates within the museum’s walls.

During his visit, President Aliyev wrote heartfelt words in the museum’s guest book, reflecting on Aytmatov’s profound impact on world literature and cultural diplomacy. Aliyev noted that Aytmatov’s works, translated into 185 languages, transcend borders and deeply resonate with readers around the world, inspiring them to reflect on humanity, nature, and society. Citing his late father, Heydar Aliyev, President Aliyev emphasized that Aytmatov is not only a source of pride for Kyrgyzstan but also a revered figure in the Turkic world.

In his speech, Aliyev expressed gratitude for the honor of receiving the award in Aytmatov’s home. He praised Aytmatov’s legacy as a literary genius and bridge-builder between cultures, a person who advocated for peace, mutual understanding, and unity among nations. Aliyev also recalled a previous meeting with Aytmatov in 2008, when Azerbaijan awarded him its first “Dostlug” (Friendship) Order, recognizing his influence on Azerbaijani cultural life.

Representing the Chingiz Aytmatov International Foundation, Eldar Aytmatov highlighted the award as a symbol of deep respect for Aliyev’s efforts in promoting humanitarian values and cultural dialogue. He noted that under Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan has become a center of intercultural exchange, fostering peaceful and creative relations worldwide. Aliyev responded by inviting the Aytmatov family to visit Azerbaijan to further strengthen the bond between their nations.

After the formalities, President Aliyev joined the Aytmatov family for an informal tea, where they shared stories and exchanged commemorative gifts.