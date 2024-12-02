Activists Detained Before Nasimi Court Beaten in Police Custody

Ten activists from the National Front Party, detained on Monday outside the Nasimi District Court, were reportedly beaten at the 20th police station of the Nasimi district in Baku. A protocol was drawn up against them under Articles 510 and 535.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (minor hooliganism and disobedience to police), one of the detainees, Gülnara Rahimova, who was released, told Turan.

According to Rahimova, four of the activists were severely beaten. "The face of Ruslan Amirov is disfigured, his left rib is broken, and he was having difficulty breathing. I was also beaten, and a fingernail on my hand was torn off. Ten activists are still being held in the police station," she said. The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has not commented on the reports of violence against the National Front Party members.

It is important to note that the activists were detained earlier in the day outside the Nasimi District Court.They had gathered there to support their leader, Ali Kerimli, where the trial in his case was undergoing.