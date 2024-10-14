Afgan Sadigov Collapsed in a Prison Hospital in Georgia

Afgan Sadigov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website Azel TV, collapsed in a prison hospital in Georgia while on the 24th day of his hunger strike. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported this, stating that he fell unconscious while trying to drink water and woke up to find doctors around him. Blood tests were taken, but he could not recall how long he had been unconscious.

Sadigova emphasized that her husband’s health does not allow such a prolonged hunger strike and warned that it could be fatal. She condemned the Georgian authorities for allegedly acting by orders from the Azerbaijani government to arrest Afgan and extradite him to Baku.

Afgan Sadigov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was prevented from leaving Georgia for Türkiye, being told he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, following a request from Azerbaijan, Sadigov was detained. He faces charges of extortion in Baku, which has prompted demands for his extradition. He has been on hunger strike since September 21 to protest his arrest and the denial of asylum. His health deteriorated significantly on October 8, leading to his transfer to a prison hospital.