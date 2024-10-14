Afgan Sadigov Collapsed in a Prison Hospital in Georgia
Afgan Sadigov Collapsed in a Prison Hospital in Georgia
Afgan Sadigov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website Azel TV, collapsed in a prison hospital in Georgia while on the 24th day of his hunger strike. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported this, stating that he fell unconscious while trying to drink water and woke up to find doctors around him. Blood tests were taken, but he could not recall how long he had been unconscious.
Sadigova emphasized that her husband’s health does not allow such a prolonged hunger strike and warned that it could be fatal. She condemned the Georgian authorities for allegedly acting by orders from the Azerbaijani government to arrest Afgan and extradite him to Baku.
Afgan Sadigov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was prevented from leaving Georgia for Türkiye, being told he could only return to Azerbaijan.
In August, following a request from Azerbaijan, Sadigov was detained. He faces charges of extortion in Baku, which has prompted demands for his extradition. He has been on hunger strike since September 21 to protest his arrest and the denial of asylum. His health deteriorated significantly on October 8, leading to his transfer to a prison hospital.
Politics
-
European observers are creating "distrust" between Baku and Brussels, stated President Ilham Aliyev on Monday during the presentation of credentials by the new Belgian ambassador, Julien de Frepon. Aliyev emphasized that the "binocular diplomacy" of the European monitoring mission is unacceptable and contributes to distrust in Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union. He questioned the necessity of extending the mission and increasing its numbers without consulting Baku.
-
- 14 October 2024, 17:43
The Baku Appeals Court, chaired by Judge Ibrahim Ibrahimli, held a preliminary hearing regarding the case of three foreigners who painted graffiti at a Baku metro depot in March this year
-
This year, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, James Robinson, and Simon Johnson for their research on the differences in national wealth. Daron Acemoglu is a Turkish citizen of Armenian descent. He graduated from Galatasaray High School in Istanbul in 1986.
-
- 14 October 2024, 16:48
The General Prosecutor's Office continues its efforts to combat violations related to military conscription and corruption in this area in collaboration with other state institutions. According to a statement from the General Prosecutor's Office on November 14, the Main Department for Combating Corruption conducted an investigation into reported violations in this field.
Leave a review